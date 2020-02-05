SECOND TAKE: FT'S LEX
THE LEX COLUMN: It’s death or glory for Tesla
Elon Musk's company could disrupt the car industry — or crash in the attempt.
05 February 2020 - 14:34
Elon Musk defies gravity. Forget his rocketeering venture. He has launched shares in Tesla into space instead.
They have risen almost three fifths since the entrepreneur lit the blue touch paper with forecast-beating full-year results last week. This is an incredible jump, even by the volatile standards of Tesla and its founder. How do we account for it?
