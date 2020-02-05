Opinion / Columnists DAVID PILLING: Malawi court ruling a victory for African democracy Constitutional Court decision to overturn election results over widespread irregularities sets a precedent for countries on the continent BL PREMIUM

It is not often that what happens in Malawi, a poor tea-producing country of 19-million people in Southern Africa, shakes a continent. But the Constitutional Court’s historic decision on Monday to overturn the 2019 “Tipp-Ex election” has done exactly that.

After a democratic exercise whose counting irregularities would shame even Iowa, for only the second time in history an African court has annulled a presidential poll and ordered a fresh election. The first time was in Kenya in 2017.