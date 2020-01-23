Opinion / Columnists JANAN GANESH: Full-throttle populism has gone missing in the US BL PREMIUM

The US border is “very porous”, said the 1940s-born New Yorker with the cult following, flyaway hair and occasional blind spot for foreign strongmen. Employers of “illegal immigrants” can count on “virtually non-existent” sanctions. A travesty, as low-wage competition is the “last thing we need”.

It takes an independent soul, an awkward fit in Democratic and Republican life, to venture such heresies against received opinion.