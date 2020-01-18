Opinion / Columnists Dominic Cummings, the all-powerful, scruffy bastard running Brexit Inspiring, a career psychopath, Renaissance man, right-wing conspiracist — Cummings has been called them all BL PREMIUM

When Boris Johnson walked through the front door of Number 10 Downing Street on July 26 2019, the British political system was in a state of Brexit-induced paralysis. But in a small room upstairs, arguably the second-most powerful man in Britain was already issuing new instructions to demoralised staffers: “Don’t be shit.”

A disheveled figure with a soft voice and the appearance of an eccentric scientist, Dominic Cummings explained to his political team — largely inherited from a broken Theresa May — that from now on, Number 10 would be run like Nasa, with him at mission control. There was one single objective: delivering Brexit.