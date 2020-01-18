Dominic Cummings, the all-powerful, scruffy bastard running Brexit
Inspiring, a career psychopath, Renaissance man, right-wing conspiracist — Cummings has been called them all
18 January 2020 - 10:37
When Boris Johnson walked through the front door of Number 10 Downing Street on July 26 2019, the British political system was in a state of Brexit-induced paralysis. But in a small room upstairs, arguably the second-most powerful man in Britain was already issuing new instructions to demoralised staffers: “Don’t be shit.”
A disheveled figure with a soft voice and the appearance of an eccentric scientist, Dominic Cummings explained to his political team — largely inherited from a broken Theresa May — that from now on, Number 10 would be run like Nasa, with him at mission control. There was one single objective: delivering Brexit.
