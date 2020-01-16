Trump’s admiration for Putin, Xi and Erdogan raises a red flag
The big lesson from Trump’s re-election would be that he could say and do what he likes without paying a price
16 January 2020 - 22:05
It is this time next year and Donald Trump is preparing for his second inauguration. Though he received 4-million fewer votes than Joe Biden, his Democratic opponent, Trump is already musing about a third term.
“Democrats stole my first term with sham impeachment!” he tweets for the nth time. Apologists insist Trump is just trolling the media. Either way, it is all about the family. Forward-looking Republicans are lining up behind either Donald Trump Jnr, his son, or Ivanka, the self-designated “first daughter”.
