Opinion / Columnists THE LEX COLUMN: ‘Teflon John’ is one tough cookie BL PREMIUM

This column has sometimes poked fun at John Fallon. The temptation was irresistible — he is the boss of Pearson, which once owned the FT. “Teflon John,” we snarked, as he survived a slew of profit warnings at the UK-listed educational publisher.

Fallon has finally announced his departure, not long after another earnings upset. Grudging admiration is now equally requisite.