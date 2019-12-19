THE LEX COLUMN: ‘Teflon John’ is one tough cookie
19 December 2019 - 14:52
This column has sometimes poked fun at John Fallon. The temptation was irresistible — he is the boss of Pearson, which once owned the FT. “Teflon John,” we snarked, as he survived a slew of profit warnings at the UK-listed educational publisher.
Fallon has finally announced his departure, not long after another earnings upset. Grudging admiration is now equally requisite.
