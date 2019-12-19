Opinion / Columnists MIRANDA GREEN: Finland shows us how to move upward and onward BL PREMIUM

The American dream may not be dead but it is certainly looking a bit peaky — a beneficiary of inherited wealth occupies the White House and the elite college admissions scandal has dented the US self-image as a meritocracy.

But idealists now have another international beacon of social mobility: long live the Finnish dream, in which a 34-year-old woman who once worked in a shop can become prime minister.