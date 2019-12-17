THE LEX COLUMN: IFF finds DuPont’s nutrition unit irresistible
International Flavors & Fragrances strays from its traditional field in bid to broaden appeal
17 December 2019 - 14:36
International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) of the US makes its living developing scents and tastes to delight and deceive our senses. But investors are turning their noses up at its latest deal, the $26.2bn purchase of DuPont’s nutrition unit. This is a pity. Like a piquant combination of spices, it should grow on them.
IFF specialises in flavours and fragrances used in food, beverages and pharmaceuticals. DuPont’s N&B business is all about textures. Its products include soya proteins, probiotics and enzymes — ingredients used in fast-growing segments such as meat substitutes.
