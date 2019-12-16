Opinion / Columnists THE LEX COLUMN: Patients come before patents — surely? BL PREMIUM

A post-Brexit trade deal with the US could admit more genetically modified organisms to the UK food chain. That controversy would be local. The battle over patents on natural, unmodified DNA is global. It will intensify. The biotech business is built on intellectual property. Those rights are shakier than the industry would like.

Patenting organisms, or bits of them, has been compared to patenting the sun, another common human resource. Bio-prospecting on the high seas is particularly fraught. Marine creatures’ DNA can be applied to cosmetics, cancer treatments and crops. BASF of Germany was accused of a marine gene grab in 2018, after research suggested it had more such patents than all other companies put together.