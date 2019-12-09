Opinion / Columnists FT’S LEX THE LEX COLUMN: Coming clean about dirt BL PREMIUM

Top brass at British financial regulator the Financial Conduct Authority and strategy consultancy Teneo have again reminded us that cleanliness in the workplace is not always up to scratch.

Such revelations ensure an iterative article will go on appearing every year or so. Its theme: offices are unhealthy, dirty places. Supporting statistics often come from academics sponsored by hygiene and cleaning businesses. Most do not pass a sniff test.