Da Vinci code: sometimes even fine brush strokes can’t give us a clear picture
09 December 2019 - 05:05
Mona Lisa may be famously inscrutable, but Salvator Mundi has surely replaced her as Leonardo da Vinci’s most enigmatic work. It has been two years since it was reported that the long-lost painting had been sold to a Saudi prince as a gift to the Louvre Abu Dhabi, for an astonishing $450m — two and a half times the previous record for any painting sold at auction.
Since then the unveiling has been postponed without explanation, and the painting’s whereabouts is unknown: on a yacht, says one report; in secure storage in Switzerland, says another.
