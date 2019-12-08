Opinion / Columnists FT’S LEX COLUMN THE LEX COLUMN: Twitter surprises with sale of bond BL PREMIUM

Twitter’s decision to sell a high-yield bond is unusual for a tech company that does not need the money and has no clear plan for it. The company’s spending proposals are about as concrete as boss Jack Dorsey’s recently stated intention to live “somewhere in Africa” in 2020.

The online platform loved by trolls, newshounds and the US president has only just attained profitability. But with just under $6bn in cash and positive free cash flow it is self-sufficient. Compare that to notorious cash-burning companies such as Netflix and Tesla, which must turn to capital markets to keep operations on track.