THE LEX COLUMN: Airpods lift Apple's revenues but are too light to fly its flag Sales of the ear-dangling headphones could double to 65-million, potentially raking in 5% of sales this year

If Apple drafted a “best of 2019” list of business units like it does for apps, AirPods would top the chart. While expensive television shows and aggregated news services have met a cool reception, wireless earphones have become one of the company’s most successful new products.

Cyber Monday, the biggest day of online spending in the US, has given the ear-dangling headphones another boost. AirPods are among the top-selling electronics, according to Adobe Analytics, thanks to a new $249 noise-cancelling version called AirPods Pro.