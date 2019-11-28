FT'S LEX COLUMN
THE LEX COLUMN: Defining and funding a green world
28 November 2019 - 17:16
If the world is to curb climate change, dizzying sums will have to flow into clean energy. Tens of trillions of dollars will have to be found over the next 30 years.
That message is no longer the preserve of placard-wielding protesters. Yet there is still a debate over how best to mobilise the green finance industry. That — and the standards it should work to — need to be settled fast.
