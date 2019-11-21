THE LEX COLUMN: TikTok takeoff faces US block
New phenomenon as big as Snapchat, and could get bigger if US authorities don’t stop its rise
21 November 2019 - 14:20
It took grown-ups a while to catch on to the teen video craze TikTok. As always, they are now threatening to ruin the fun.
Blame China. US legislators do. The Chinese start-up ByteDance Technology did not seek approval from the committee on foreign investment in the US when it bought the social media company Music.ly for $1bn in 2017 and turned it into the looping video app TikTok. Now the committee is investigating the deal.
