Opinion / Columnists THE LEX COLUMN: TikTok takeoff faces US block New phenomenon as big as Snapchat, and could get bigger if US authorities don’t stop its rise BL PREMIUM

It took grown-ups a while to catch on to the teen video craze TikTok. As always, they are now threatening to ruin the fun.

Blame China. US legislators do. The Chinese start-up ByteDance Technology did not seek approval from the committee on foreign investment in the US when it bought the social media company Music.ly for $1bn in 2017 and turned it into the looping video app TikTok. Now the committee is investigating the deal.