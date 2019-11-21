Opinion / Columnists JOHN GAPPER: Saudi Aramco must settle for second-best BL PREMIUM

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman tends to get his way in Saudi Arabia, so the mood in Riyadh on Saturday when a group of investment bankers rejected his wishes must have been frosty. He had wanted an initial public offering (IPO) to put a value of $2-trillion on Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, but they demurred.

The prince still runs the country and Yasir al-Rumayyan, chair of Saudi Aramco and head of the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, responded by calling off plans for a global IPO in favour of a local offering. Saudi Aramco will probably be valued at $1.7-trillion, but the prince’s vision of the IPO symbolising his country’s opening up to the world has faded.