Opinion / Columnists Five steps to surviving an election BL PREMIUM

With less than four weeks to go in the UK — less than a year, if you’re a US voter — the time has come to share my handy guide to surviving an election.

• Think about your goals. Mine are to keep my cool, keep my friends, learn a little about the world and cast my vote wisely. You might well share these goals — but bear in mind that most of the people you will encounter on the news or on social media have very different aims in mind: they would like you to be excited, if not downright angry. Therein lie the clicks, the views and sometimes the votes too.