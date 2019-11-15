Opinion / Columnists GILLIAN TETT: What may be better at predicting a recession than an inverted yield curve? The Bank for International Settlements suggests financial cycle metrics, such as the debt service ratio, property prices and credit spreads, are better for predicting recessions than the yield curve BL PREMIUM

Wall Street is obsessed with the game of inversion-watching right now. No wonder. Four months ago, the yield on long-term US treasury bonds fell below that for short-term ones, creating what is known as an “inverted yield curve”.

This sparked jitters, given that yield curve inversions preceded “seven of the last seven recessions”, with a lag of “8-60 months”, according to a recent Bank of America Merrill Lynch client note.