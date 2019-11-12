Opinion / Columnists FT’S LEX THE LEX COLUMN: Steady slide of British Steel BL PREMIUM

British steel once epitomised British economic power. The sale of British Steel, the rump of what was once a large corporation, symbolises its decline. Jingye of China has agreed to buy the company from the UK’s Official Receiver for just £50m (R956m).

It is the story of post-war heavy manufacturing in microcosm: investment is promised, job losses will be fended off and an implicit government backstop will linger on.