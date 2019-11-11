Opinion / Columnists How Sesame Street helped children’s education turn a corner BL PREMIUM

The children’s television show Sesame Street celebrates its 50th birthday this week. I know my favourite character should be Count von Count, who shares my fondness for numbers. But I’ve always had a soft spot for Mr Snuffleupagus, Big Bird’s best friend.

Mr Snuffy was thought by every adult on Sesame Street to be imaginary despite being as real as Elmo. It’s a good joke: Mr Snuffy, a strange anteater-mammoth hybrid, is colossal. How could the adults not notice him?