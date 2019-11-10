FT'S LEX COLUMN
THE LEX COLUMN: WeWork downfall sounds a warning
WeWork imploded when documents submitted ahead of a planned IPO revealed billions of dollars of commitments and no convincing path to profitability
10 November 2019 - 18:26
Do retail investors still want to invest in huge private technology companies after witnessing the humiliation suffered by overweening office rental start-up WeWork?
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) seems to think so. Jay Clayton, chair of the SEC, has called lack of investor access to private companies a “growing concern”.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.