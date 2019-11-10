Opinion / Columnists FT'S LEX COLUMN THE LEX COLUMN: WeWork downfall sounds a warning WeWork imploded when documents submitted ahead of a planned IPO revealed billions of dollars of commitments and no convincing path to profitability BL PREMIUM

Do retail investors still want to invest in huge private technology companies after witnessing the humiliation suffered by overweening office rental start-up WeWork?

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) seems to think so. Jay Clayton, chair of the SEC, has called lack of investor access to private companies a “growing concern”.