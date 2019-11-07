Opinion / Columnists The challenge of how to make Africa’s free trade agreement work BL PREMIUM

The launch in May of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) created a single market of 1.3-billion people that will grow to an estimated 2.5-billion by 2050.

This is a market where 60% of the population is under 25 and where there’s an appetite for high levels of consumption of fast-moving consumer goods.