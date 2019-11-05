GIDEON RACHMAN: The dawning of the age of democratic deadlock
Deadlock is caused by the fracturing of two-party systems, the polarisation of politics, with the re-emergence of the far-right and the far-left making compromise harder to achieve
05 November 2019 - 11:50
Spain will hold an election — for the fourth time in less than four years — on November 10. But there is little prospect that any party will emerge with enough seats to break the country’s political deadlock. There is a similar situation in Israel, where political parties are still struggling to form a government, after elections in September failed to resolve the stalemate that followed the April elections. So Israel now seems likely to end up staging three polls within one calendar year.
Welcome to the age of democratic deadlock. Countries call an election, only to find that it settles nothing. So they try again, but get the same inconclusive result.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.