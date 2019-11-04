Opinion / Columnists FT'S LEX COLUMN THE LEX COLUMN: Leave Jeremy Corbyn to the markets Labour leader’s rhetoric on nationalisation will be his greatest undoing at the polls BL PREMIUM

Hard Left Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn scares the City of London witless. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson only attacks business in frustrated asides. This week Corbyn peppered a speech launching his party’s election campaign with attacks on named businessmen.

There is a subtler retaliation for City investors than calling Corbyn “not only a liar but clueless”, as sportswear retailer Mike Ashley did. It is to make money from this enemy of capitalism.