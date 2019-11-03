Opinion / Columnists Let the fantastical, fall-over-laughing tabletop games begin! BL PREMIUM

“British politics is full of people who think they’re playing mah-jong but they’re actually playing Ludo.” Wise words from Robert Shrimsley on the Financial Times’s politics podcast — but I fear the situation is even worse. British politics may be full of people who aren’t playing any good games at all.

That would be a shame for them, and for us. Games are wonderful; we should all be playing more of them.