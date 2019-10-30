FT'S LEX
THE LEX COLUMN: Alphabet’s interest sets pulses racing
Investment in wearable tech company Fitbit appears to clash with an existing interest in smartphones
30 October 2019 - 16:18
No need to strap a fitness tracker on Fitbit investors to see how their hearts race at the possibility of a buyer for the company. Reports of interest from Alphabet sent shares up more than 30% on Monday.
A wearable tech company trying to ward off the existential threat of smartphones is not exactly a moonshot project for Alphabet, parent company of search engine Google. It may be looking at consumer devices to be a new source of revenue growth, but an investment in Fitbit appears to clash with an existing interest in smartphones, shown by the recent release of a new Pixel device and a $40m investment in smartwatch technology from Fossil.
