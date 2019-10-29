Opinion / Columnists SECOND TAKE: FT'S LEX THE LEX COLUMN: Struggle continues in Argentina Electing a moderate president does not inspire much hope of a recovery for the South American country BL PREMIUM

José de San Martin, Argentina’s 19th-century general and liberator, knew to quit while ahead. He achieved victory, then rejected a political career and left for Europe. He made the right choice. Two centuries on and Argentina battles itself.

The past weekend’s presidential election in Argentina returned the populist Peronist party to power. Yet again the country’s finances are in a mess, and electing the moderate Alberto Fernández does not inspire much hope of a recovery.