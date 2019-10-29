SECOND TAKE: FT'S LEX
THE LEX COLUMN: Struggle continues in Argentina
Electing a moderate president does not inspire much hope of a recovery for the South American country
29 October 2019 - 14:15
José de San Martin, Argentina’s 19th-century general and liberator, knew to quit while ahead. He achieved victory, then rejected a political career and left for Europe. He made the right choice. Two centuries on and Argentina battles itself.
The past weekend’s presidential election in Argentina returned the populist Peronist party to power. Yet again the country’s finances are in a mess, and electing the moderate Alberto Fernández does not inspire much hope of a recovery.
