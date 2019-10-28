Opinion / Columnists FT'S LEX COLUMN THE LEX COLUMN: Barclays superboss fends off financial fiends BL PREMIUM

Managing Barclays is an exercise in swordplay. CEO Jes Staley, like a modern-day Errol Flynn, has fenced his enemies up and down stone staircases, dodging regulators and activists and fending off the rapier cuts of low interest rates. Now, four years later, he can take heart from the latest set of results.

These numbers struck the right note for a bank keen to keep its castle intact. Staley has already clashed swords with one presumptuous invader, Edward Bramson, whose efforts to force a sale of the investment bank division were neatly stymied. Good thing, too, as it transpires; the unit performed creditably in the quarter. Fixed income and commodities was a star performer, up 19% year on year in sterling terms. Banking fees from deals did even better. Flattish costs there helped profitability.