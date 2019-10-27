Opinion / Columnists FT'S LEX COLUMN THE LEX COLUMN: Twitter is its own worst enemy The 19% share price decline completes a hat-trick of own goals BL PREMIUM

Twitter wanted 2019 to be the year in which it notched a comeback. Instead it has managed to kick itself in the shins, hard.

Blaming “bugs” for problems with targeted adverts and lower-than-expected revenue growth is disappointingly vague.