The cultural and financial loneliness of the long-distance CEO
One CEO refused to move to the UK because they couldn’t pay him what he wanted, at a time when consumers are demanding lower executive salaries
22 October 2019 - 11:52
During the first year of my marriage, I was working in Washington but my husband’s job was in New York, and one of us was on the road every weekend. On my commuting Mondays, I was regularly exhausted from rising before 5am, often late to work due to transport delays and always slightly adrift, having spent the weekend immersed in the news and culture of a place 200 miles (320km) away.
This week, that unhappy experience feels very relevant. On Monday, Charles Scharf started work as CEO of San Francisco-based Wells Fargo while keeping his home in New York, and Smith & Nephew’s US-based CEO Namal Nawana stepped down after 18 months because the UK medical devices company could not meet his pay demands.
