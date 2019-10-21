There is seldom a happy ending in a company with joint leadership
Dysfunctional paranoia, power struggles and low returns may result when CEOs share top billing
21 October 2019 - 09:24
Last week’s award of the Booker Prize to two winners upset almost everybody except the laureates themselves, Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo.
The decision — or rather the indecision — distressed me, too, and not only because it set a bad example for the Financial Times and McKinsey book award, which I help to organise (judges, if you’re reading: don’t even think about it). When a prize or a leadership position is split, it usually means someone has shirked their duty to make their mind up.
