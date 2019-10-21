Opinion / Columnists Airbus battle exposes Europe’s double standards Airbus’s major US operation in Mobile, Alabama, will be exempt from any tariff pain BL PREMIUM

The battle between Airbus and America says a lot about the hypocrisies in our system of global trade.

US President Donald Trump got the go ahead to slap tariffs on the pan-European aircraft manufacturer a couple of weeks ago when the World Trade Organisation ruled that Airbus had received billions in illegal subsidies from European governments. Fair enough. But Airbus’s major US operation in Mobile, Alabama, will be exempt from any tariff pain.