PHILIP STEPHENS: Economics now the Trump card in the US's global skirmishes
Sanctions, embargoes and blacklists are the president's weapon of choice in getting what he wants

Call it America’s new way of war. Forget aircraft carriers, stealth fighters and cruise missiles. Think instead about dollars, silicon chips, digital data — and sanctions, embargoes and blacklists.

Nations have often employed economic coercion. Donald Trump has gone three steps further. He has merged America’s economic policy with its national security strategy.