Opinion / Columnists MARTIN SANDBU: The economics Nobel helps the profession’s relevance — and shows it cares That the three laureates won for their study on the causes — and possible remedies — of poverty bodes well for the discipline’s future BL PREMIUM

By awarding the Nobel memorial prize for economics to three pre-eminent researchers on the causes and remedies for poverty, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has not just honoured a particular body of academic work but given a shot in the arm for the broader standing of the economics profession itself.

The failure to foresee the financial crisis as well as the neglect of growing inequalities for a long time has reinforced an image of the academic economists as so many Panglosses, too caught up in their own other-worldly models to see the world as it is.