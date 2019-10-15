MARTIN SANDBU: The economics Nobel helps the profession’s relevance — and shows it cares
That the three laureates won for their study on the causes — and possible remedies — of poverty bodes well for the discipline’s future
15 October 2019 - 11:22
By awarding the Nobel memorial prize for economics to three pre-eminent researchers on the causes and remedies for poverty, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has not just honoured a particular body of academic work but given a shot in the arm for the broader standing of the economics profession itself.
The failure to foresee the financial crisis as well as the neglect of growing inequalities for a long time has reinforced an image of the academic economists as so many Panglosses, too caught up in their own other-worldly models to see the world as it is.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.