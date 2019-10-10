Opinion / Columnists SECOND TAKE: FT'S LEX THE LEX COLUMN: Making retail customers pay charges will not help banks European lenders should rather tackle glaring structural inefficiencies BL PREMIUM

Like the best things in life, bank accounts are often free. In Europe, that pleasure could soon be denied. Interest rates are dropping ever deeper into negative territory. They will eventually have to be passed on to retail customers.

Banks are wise to hesitate. Charges for basic services will not revive their abysmal profitability. They could damage their business models too. Better for them to tackle glaring structural inefficiencies instead.