THE LEX COLUMN: Domino’s still brings home the bacon

Domino's still brings home the bacon Despite the rise of on-demand delivery services, the pizza company's tech-savvy ways are paying off

US pizza titan Domino’s Pizza prides itself on its tech-savvy ways. Its early embrace of everything from a real-time order tracker to emoji text ordering has helped keep sales growth piping hot in the ultra-competitive fast-casual food space.

But the rise of on-demand delivery services such as Uber Eats, Grubhub, Postmates and DoorDash is threatening to crash Domino’s pizza party. The apps, which allow rivals to start offering food delivery services, have been a boon for diners who want to eat a broader array of food. Less so for Domino’s near-6,000 stores in the US.