Opinion / Columnists Symbolic cost-cutting can do more harm in an office than good Efforts to automate, reduce bureaucracy and eliminate waste have historically been associated with rising numbers of managers and higher manager pay

KPMG has breathed new life into the phrase “petty bean-counters” with a recent decision to cancel work mobile phones for hundreds of junior and back-office employees.

The move by the British arm of the Big Four accountancy firm is part of a larger cost-cutting drive that will include letting go about 200 secretaries and personal assistants and telling partners to file their own expenses claims.