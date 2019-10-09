Opinion / Columnists MARTIN WOLF: Brexit looks more and more like a never-ending saga Britain has somehow reached a position in which its prime minister regards the legislature as an obstacle to be ignored BL PREMIUM

In 1933 Joseph Goebbels stated that “The modern structure of the German state is a higher form of democracy in which, by virtue of the people’s mandate, the government is exercised authoritatively while there is no possibility for parliamentary interference, to obliterate and render ineffective the execution of the nation’s will.”

It is a measure of how far the UK has fallen that British prime minister Boris Johnson often sounds rather like this.