Greta Thunberg shows only radical options remain to avert climate disaster Thunberg's calling cards are anger, accusation and apocalypse. These have turned out to be very effective

It’s a strange time when the world looks to a teenager for salvation. On Friday, the Nobel Peace Prize will be announced and Greta Thunberg, the Swedish climate activist, is tipped to win. A year ago, the teenage protester was unknown; today she is regularly compared to Joan of Arc. More than 4-million people took part in the world’s largest climate protests in September, following her lead.

With protesters also barricading roads in London this week — at time of writing, access into Westminster had been shut off — it’s clear that climate change is a central issue of our time. Although Thunberg is not officially connected to the protests organised by Extinction Rebellion, her influence is everywhere.