Greta Thunberg shows only radical options remain to avert climate disaster
Thunberg’s calling cards are anger, accusation and apocalypse. These have turned out to be very effective
08 October 2019 - 20:28
It’s a strange time when the world looks to a teenager for salvation. On Friday, the Nobel Peace Prize will be announced and Greta Thunberg, the Swedish climate activist, is tipped to win. A year ago, the teenage protester was unknown; today she is regularly compared to Joan of Arc. More than 4-million people took part in the world’s largest climate protests in September, following her lead.
With protesters also barricading roads in London this week — at time of writing, access into Westminster had been shut off — it’s clear that climate change is a central issue of our time. Although Thunberg is not officially connected to the protests organised by Extinction Rebellion, her influence is everywhere.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.