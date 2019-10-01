MICHAEL SKAPINKER: Learn a new language, even if pensionable age is creeping up on you
Researchers indicate that after that late-adolescent slowdown, the ability to learn languages remains consistent beyond 60
01 October 2019 - 08:03
In 2017 I made a public vow to start learning Spanish. I kept my promise: I started. But I have since stopped. It is not that the language is difficult. For an English speaker with another romance language, Spanish feels accessible. It was just that I knew it would take years to reach a competent level. Also, the words and grammatical constructions didn’t seem to be sticking the way they once did.
Over the years, I have studied other languages. I started learning French in my 30s. But now that I qualify for free transport in London, am I too old to master another language?
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.