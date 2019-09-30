SECOND TAKE: FT'S LEX
THE LEX COLUMN: McKinsey goes real with new store
Modern Retail Collective is pitched as a way for clients to test new technologies and analyse shopper behaviour
30 September 2019 - 05:00
Managerial thought leader Dogbert once observed: “If you combine con and insult, you get consult”. He went on to guide Scott Adams’s pointy-haired boss through a restructuring whose brutality made it worthy of a Harvard Business Review case study.
A store selling underwear and make-up to middle Americans set up by management consultancy McKinsey appears to undercut such satires. At last, the high priests of multinational capitalism are running a proper business, rather than telling everyone else how to do it. Or are they?
