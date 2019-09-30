Opinion / Columnists SECOND TAKE: FT'S LEX THE LEX COLUMN: McKinsey goes real with new store Modern Retail Collective is pitched as a way for clients to test new technologies and analyse shopper behaviour BL PREMIUM

Managerial thought leader Dogbert once observed: “If you combine con and insult, you get consult”. He went on to guide Scott Adams’s pointy-haired boss through a restructuring whose brutality made it worthy of a Harvard Business Review case study.

A store selling underwear and make-up to middle Americans set up by management consultancy McKinsey appears to undercut such satires. At last, the high priests of multinational capitalism are running a proper business, rather than telling everyone else how to do it. Or are they?