THE LEX COLUMN: Hit CEOs with a disappointment tax

The collapse of Thomas Cook shows reform is needed. The UK urgently needs a tax on disappointments. This is the only answer to public anger over the demise of a 178-year-old business that has left holidaymakers stranded.

CEOs who received pay typical to their station turned out to be a bit useless. They should be made to suffer.