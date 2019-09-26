FT'S LEX COLUMN
THE LEX COLUMN: A storm in a Swiss bank
Row between Credit Suisse bosses points to need for investigation into possible flaws in the bank’s culture
26 September 2019 - 16:30
A row at a party, a breakdown in professional relationships and a confrontation with private detectives. Reports of clashes between Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam and erstwhile colleague Iqbal Khan have created lurid headlines in Switzerland.
The controversy raises questions about leadership at the listed Swiss bank. Credit Suisse disputes the veracity of some allegations. The damage to its credibility may still be serious.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.