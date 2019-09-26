Opinion / Columnists FT'S LEX COLUMN THE LEX COLUMN: A storm in a Swiss bank Row between Credit Suisse bosses points to need for investigation into possible flaws in the bank’s culture BL PREMIUM

A row at a party, a breakdown in professional relationships and a confrontation with private detectives. Reports of clashes between Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam and erstwhile colleague Iqbal Khan have created lurid headlines in Switzerland.

The controversy raises questions about leadership at the listed Swiss bank. Credit Suisse disputes the veracity of some allegations. The damage to its credibility may still be serious.