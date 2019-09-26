Opinion / Columnists JANAN GANESH: At last, Nancy Pelosi is going to take a risk for principle What has changed in the US is not the calculus of impeachment but Democrats’ propensity to calculate BL PREMIUM

Until Tuesday, Nancy Pelosi, who turns 80 in March, was honouring the rule that people grow cautious with age. The speaker of the US House of Representatives had balked at the impeachment of Donald Trump over his alleged collusion with Russia. A comparable scandal, in an adjacent country, and suddenly she is nothing like as prudent. Her conversion holds a lesson for enemies of populism everywhere.

The US president is alleged to have pressed Volodymyr Zelensky, his Ukrainian counterpart, to investigate Joe Biden and his relatives. Biden happens to be the leading Democratic contender for Trump’s job.