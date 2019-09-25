SECOND TAKE: FT’S LEX
THE LEX COLUMN: Renewables not trees are a better solution
Putting one’s arms around solar energy will make a bigger difference in climate-friendly land use
25 September 2019 - 05:04
As anxiety about global warming rises, so does enthusiasm for tree planting. Individuals do it to offset jet travel. So do companies such as Royal Dutch Shell and Eni, whose products cause climate change.
But how does tree planting compare with renewable energy as a climate-friendly land use? First, a caveat: while trees do lock up carbon dioxide, renewable energy can displace dirty power generation.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.