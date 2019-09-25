Opinion / Columnists SECOND TAKE: FT’S LEX THE LEX COLUMN: Renewables not trees are a better solution Putting one’s arms around solar energy will make a bigger difference in climate-friendly land use BL PREMIUM

As anxiety about global warming rises, so does enthusiasm for tree planting. Individuals do it to offset jet travel. So do companies such as Royal Dutch Shell and Eni, whose products cause climate change.

But how does tree planting compare with renewable energy as a climate-friendly land use? First, a caveat: while trees do lock up carbon dioxide, renewable energy can displace dirty power generation.