Opinion / Columnists FT’S LEX THE LEX COLUMN: Still just a trickle of jobs leaving London Total number of posts that could be relocated is only 7,000, according to a survey of financial services firms BL PREMIUM

Predicting Brexit is for mugs. London’s financial traders prefer binary outcomes with ascribable probabilities.

Prime minister Boris Johnson says the UK will leave the EU on October 31 “do or die”. But with or without a deal? On good relations or bad? Ipso facto, city job loss projections are equally perilous. Except maybe they will be less dramatic than feared.