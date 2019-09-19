Opinion / Columnists GILLIAN TETT: Fed’s money market moves remind us we’re flying blind A decade of extraordinary monetary policy experiments has left the system badly distorted BL PREMIUM

What the heck happened? That is a question many market participants are asking about events this week at the US Federal Reserve.

But the confusion is not due to the issue that was supposed to grab headlines — namely Wednesday’s announcement on interest rates. That storyline is clear (ish): although the Fed cut its core policy rate by 25 basis points, officials also signalled their reluctance to cut rates again too soon while growth is strong. That is sensible, predictable and readily understandable.