SECOND TAKE: FT'S LEX
THE LEX COLUMN: Artificial diamonds sparkle with intent
Millennials are shunning mined gems due to ethical and environmental concerns, says a lab grower
18 September 2019 - 05:05
Natural diamonds are the result of carbon, heat and pressure. African miner Petra Diamonds knows all about the latter. Its shares are down nearly 90% in the past two years. The debt-laden company, its market value diminished to £67m, announced an increased full-year loss on Monday. The industry is in its worst state since the 2008 financial crisis, it said.
The US-China trade conflict and unrest in Hong Kong are partly to blame. A bigger problem is the excess inventory released by Indian manufacturers struggling to get credit. But further ahead, there are grounds for optimism. The growth of the middle class in China and India should boost demand. Diamond production is forecast to decline.
