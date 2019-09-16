Opinion / Columnists THE LEX COLUMN: Shopify’s robot deal set to push some buttons Shopify shares are up 160% in 2019 but costs remain high BL PREMIUM

It takes a brave company to challenge Amazon’s vast e-commerce business. But Shopify, the second-largest online shopping company in US markets, has a $1bn plan in motion. Adding warehouse and delivery services to its existing business makes some sense. This week it bought a robot company. Shopify’s shareholders, however, should expect a painful fight.

Best known as a way for online brands such as Kylie Jenner’s make-up to sell to buyers, Shopify has managed to stay largely in the shadows since launching in 2004. Rather than sell stock and direct shoppers to its own website, it enables merchants to use its technology tools under their own brands, while it earns recurring revenue. As businesses grow, Shopify’s subscriptions do too. In the three years to 2018 these have more than tripled. Premium rates are $2,000 a month.