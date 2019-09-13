SECOND TAKE: FT’S LEX
THE LEX COLUMN: Naspers’s Prosus eyes the euros
Listing of holding company in Amsterdam puts it in another league
13 September 2019 - 05:10
After years of complaints over its failure to create big internet companies, Europe can at last claim a tech giant of its own. How galling that the engineers responsible specialise in finance, not software.
On Wednesday, SA’s Naspers boosted its value by listing a holding vehicle in Amsterdam. With more than $100bn of assets, the demerger is one of the 10 largest consumer tech companies.
