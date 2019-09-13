Opinion / Columnists SECOND TAKE: FT’S LEX THE LEX COLUMN: Naspers’s Prosus eyes the euros Listing of holding company in Amsterdam puts it in another league BL PREMIUM

After years of complaints over its failure to create big internet companies, Europe can at last claim a tech giant of its own. How galling that the engineers responsible specialise in finance, not software.

On Wednesday, SA’s Naspers boosted its value by listing a holding vehicle in Amsterdam. With more than $100bn of assets, the demerger is one of the 10 largest consumer tech companies.